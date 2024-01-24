Journals hub
IJPH is an independent society journal owned by the non-profit Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+). The journal is based in a fully independent Editorial Office and operates a rigorous double blind peer review process.
Editors-in-chief and managing editor
Andrea Madarasova Geckova, University of Pavol Jozef Šafárik, Košice, Slovakia·
Olaf von dem Knesebeck, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany·
Christopher Woodrow, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), Basel, Switzerland·
Nino Kuenzli, Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+), Zürich, Switzerland·
6,520 articles 1,052,928 article views 4.6 IF 5 citescore
Public Health Reviews is an independent society journal owned by the non-profit Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+). The journal is based in a fully independent Editorial Office and operates a rigorous double blind peer review process.
Editors-in-chief and managing editor
Katarzyna Czabanowska, Maastricht University, Maastricht, Netherlands·
Raquel Lucas, Epidemiology Research Unit, Public Health Institute, University Porto, Porto, Portugal·
Sarah Mantwill, Department of Health Sciences and Medicine, University of Lucerne, Lucerne, Switzerland·
Christopher Woodrow, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH), Basel, Switzerland·
383 articles 332,768 article views 5.5 IF 5.6 citescore