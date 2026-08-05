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    Public Health Reviews

    An independent journal of the Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+)

    • 5.2

      Impact Factor

    • 6.0

      CiteScore

    • 1,798

      Citations

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    Call for papers

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    Special issues

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    Volumes

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    Articles

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    Editors

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