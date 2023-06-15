 Skip to main content

Mission & scope

Public Health Reviews (PHR) is a multi-disciplinary peer-reviewed journal. It is dedicated to foster knowledge synthesis and translation in public health, in order to inform public health science, practice, policy and education, and improve public health. PHR publishes high quality Reviews of all formats, and Policy Briefs. Special issues address compelling challenges and future directions in all areas of public health. The scope of the journal ranges from the local to the global scale. The journal editorial policy adheres to the United Nations universal values, including the Human Rights-Based Approach conceptual framework.

Editors-in-chief

Managing Editors

Editorial Assistant

Senior Editors - Editorial Board

Journal information

  • Short name

    Public Health Rev

  • Abbreviation

    phrs

  • Electronic ISSN

    2107-6952

  • PMCID

    All published articles receive a PMCID

  • Impact

    5.5 Impact Factor

    5.6 CiteScore

  • Indexed in

    1Science, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, CLOCKSS, CNKI Scholar, CrossRef, DeepGreen, Dimensions, DOAJ, EBSCO, Embase, Figshare, Google Scholar, Jisc, MyScienceWork, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), OpenAIRE, PubMed, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Semantic Scholar, Sherpa/Romeo, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI)

Submission to prescreen decision:13 days provided the manuscript is complete, fully follows the journal's format rules, and all author affiliations and emails are provided, only 1 corresponding author.

Submission to accept after review: average 220 days in 2023

Submission to reject after review: average 139 days in 2023

Time from acceptance to publication: 22 days

Acceptance rate (2023): 33%

Impact Factor (2022, JCR): 5.5

Impact Factor rank (2022): SCIE

5 Year Impact Factor (2022): 7.4

Journal Citation Indicator: 0.68

JCI Rank (Public Health, Environmental & Occupational Health): 188/399, 53th Percentile

Eigenfactor Score: 0.00209

CiteScore: 5.6

CiteScore Rank (2022, Community and Home Care): 1/40, 98th Percentile

CiteScore Rank (Public Health, Environmental and Occupational Health): 122/577, 78th Percentile

SciMago Journal Rank: 1.78

Total 2021 Citations: 1471

Total 2021 Altmetric mentions: 563

As of September 2022, total content views:142,092, full text downloads: 28,686

Submission

Public Health Reviews welcomes submissions of the following article types: Systematic Review, Review, Mini Review, Policy Brief, Commentary, Editorial.

Authors should consult the author guidelines prior to submission.

Original Articles, Reviews and Hints and Kinks articles are peer reviewed (double blind).

Peer Review Policy

Open Access Statement

The journal publishes all content open access. Article Processing Charges apply.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: The journal is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in this journal. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given, and any changes specified.

Contact

For inquiries related to the submission platform and process, the progress of peer review, and article production, please contact the Publisher’s Office: phr@ssph-journal.org

For all other queries please contact the PHR Editorial Office: phr@swisstph.ch.

Please note, due to the large interest, the PHR editors cannot advise interested authors on the suitability of a manuscript before submission. In the Instructions for Authors you can find helpful information.

PHR Editorial Office

Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute

Socinstrasse 57

CH-4051 Basel

Switzerland

Phone: +41 61 2848 817

phr@swisstph.ch

Publisher’s Office

Frontiers Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 40

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

phr@ssph-journal.org

IT HelpDesk

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 10

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

support@ssph-journal.org