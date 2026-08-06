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An independent journal of the Swiss School of Public Health (SSPH+)
3.2
Impact Factor
5.1
CiteScore
7,908
Citations
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
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The IJPH , PHR journals and its publisher are members of the Committee on Publication Ethics.
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Editor-in-Chief
International Journal of Public Health
Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH)
Basel, Switzerland
Editor-in-Chief
International Journal of Public Health
University of Pavol Jozef Šafárik
Košice, Slovakia
Editor-in-Chief
International Journal of Public Health
Félix Houphouët-Boigny University
Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
Associate Editor
International Journal of Public Health