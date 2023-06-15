 Skip to main content

Mission & scope

The International Journal of Public Health (IJPH) publishes scientific articles relevant to global public health, from different countries and cultures, and produces special issues that raise awareness and understanding of public health problems and solutions. The Editorial Board's mission is to provide a thoughtful forum for contemporary issues and challenges in global public health research and practice.

Journal information

  • Short name

    Int J Public Health

  • Abbreviation

    ijph

  • Electronic ISSN

    1661-8564

  • PMCID

    All published articles receive a PMCID

  • Impact

    4.6 Impact Factor

    5 CiteScore

  • Indexed in

    PubMed Central (PMC), 1Science, Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), Biological Abstracts, BIOSIS Citation Index, CAB Abstracts, Chinese Academy of Sciences GoOA, CLOCKSS, CNKI Scholar, CrossRef, Current Contents/Clinical Medicine, DeepGreen, Dimensions, DOAJ, EBSCO, EBSCO Biomedical Reference Collection, EBSCO Discovery Service, EBSCO CINAHL, EBSCO Health Policy Reference Center, Figshare, Google Scholar, Institute of Scientific and Technical Information of China, Jisc, MEDLINE, MyScienceWork, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), OpenAIRE, ProQuest Central, ProQuest-ExLibris Primo, ProQuest-ExLibris Summon, PsycINFO, PubMed, SCImago (SJR), Scopus, Semantic Scholar, Sherpa/Romeo, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), WorldCat Discovery Service (OCLC)

Submission to prescreen decision: 11 days provided the manuscript is complete, fully follows the journal's format rules, and all author affiliations and emails are provided, only 1 corresponding author.

Submission to accept after review: average 160 days in 2023

Submission to reject after review: average 104 days in 2023

Time from acceptance to publication: average 28 days in 2023, all articles are published 2-3 weeks after acceptance (regular and special issue articles)

Acceptance rate (2023): 25%

Impact Factor (2022, JCR): 4.6

Impact Factor rank (2022): SSCI and SCIE

5 Year Impact Factor (2022): 4.1

Journal Citation Indicator: 0.91

JCI Rank SCIE (Public Health, Environmental & Occupational Health): 63/207, 70th percentile

JCI Rank SSCI (Public Health, Environmental & Occupational Health): 41/180, 77th percentile

Eigenfactor Score: 0.00652

CiteScore (2022): 5

CiteScore Rank (2022, Public Health, Environmental and Occupational Health): 144/577, 75th Percentile

SciMago Journal Rank: 1.29

Total 2022 Citations: 5,443

Total 2022 Altmetric mentions: 1855

As of September 2022, total content views: 495,616, full text downloads: 132,188

International Journal of Public Health welcomes submissions of the following article types: Original Article, Review, Theory and Concept, Hints and Kinks, Commentary, Editorial, Young Researcher Editorial.

Authors should consult the author guidelines prior to submission.

Original Articles, Reviews, Theory and Concepts, and Hints and Kinks articles are peer reviewed (double blind).

Peer Review Policy

Open Access Statement

The journal publishes all content open access. Article Processing Charges apply.

Open Access funder and institutional mandates: The journal is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in this journal. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given, and any changes specified.

For inquiries related to the submission platform and process, the progress of peer review, and article production, please contact the Journal Operations Office. For inquiries related to APC support, special issues, or other pre-submission queries, please contact the Journal Development Office.

For all other queries please contact the IJPH Editorial Office: ijph@swisstph.ch. If you would like to feature your accepted article in the IJPH blog or social media channels, please also contact the IJPH Editorial Office.

Please note, due to the large interest, the IJPH editors cannot advise interested authors on the suitability of a manuscript before submission. In the Instructions for Authors (section 4) you can find helpful information.

Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute

Kreuzstrasse 2

CH-4123 Allschwil

Switzerland

Phone: +41 61 2848 818

ijph@swisstph.ch

Frontiers Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 40

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

ijph@ssph-journal.org

Frontiers Avenue du Tribunal Fédéral 34

CH – 1005 Lausanne

Switzerland

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 40

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

ijph.publishers.office@ssph-journal.org

Tel +41(0)21 510 17 10

Fax +41 (0)21 510 17 01

support@ssph-journal.org